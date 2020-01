DR. PHIL

Federico Beauty Institute

1515 Sports Drive

Sacramento

Call Tuesday-Friday 10:00 am and 3 pm (first appointment at 10 am) or on Sat 9 am 3:00 pm phone numbers Book and schedule your appointment by calling 916. 929.4242

Super Bowl LIV Potluck Watch Party

February 2, 2020 3:30 pm

Simply Bubbles

No Charge: http://www.simplybubbles.net

Pie Making Classes

2/12/20 5:30pm (Sold out)

03/4/20 5:30pm (Open)

More classes coming soon!

Held at our pie shop. $55/person

http://www.ilovepiebakeshop.com

Sacramento SPCA

Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm

6201 Florin-Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

http://www.sspca.org

Sewing Circle

Verge Center for the Arts

625 S Street

Sacramento

Today

5:30pm-8:30pm

FREE

25 Million Stitches: One Stitch for Each Refuge

https://www.25millionstitches.com/

http://www.artladysacramento.com

Facebook: Art Lady Sacramento

Free Museum Day @ California Agriculture Museum

February 1 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

1962 Hays Lane

530.666.9700

https://www.californiaagmuseum.org/

Sugar Cookie Pop-Ups

Grand Opening of Terra Cottage in Folsom & Roseville

February 1 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Valentine’s Day Pop Up @Creamy’s Ice Blocks

February 9 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Classes- 1/31/20, 2/1/20, 2/8/20

Private classes also availabe

Borderlands Bakery

Located in-Rancho Cordova

Website: http://www.borderlandsbakery.com

IG: @borderlandsbakery

Quinque Confections

Located in-West Sac

IG: @quinqueconfections

The Floured Canvas

Located in-Carmichael

Website: http://www.theflouredcanvas.com

IG: @theflouredcanvas

Randi Raye’s Cookie Co

IG: @RandiRayesCookieCo

Website: http://www.RandiRayesCookieCo.com

Clairely Sweet Cookies

Located in Elk Grove

Instagram: @clairelysweetcookies

The Pink Apron Cookies

Located in Elk Grove

Website: thepinkaproncookies.com

IG:@thepinkaproncookies

The Sweetest Duo

Located in Folsom

website:www.thesweetestduo.shop

IG: @thesweetestduo

Sweet Avery Cookies Co

Located in Roseville

IG: @sweetaveryscookieco

One Love Cookie Co

Located in-Roseville

IG: @onelovecookieco

Samasweetery

Located in- West Sacramento

IG: @samasweetery

FITSOM STUDIOS

MASSAGE, INFRARED SAUNA, ICEBATHS, THERAGUN WORK

WWW.FITSOM.COM

The Cheesecake Factory

Market Square at Arden Fair

1771 Arden Way

Sacramento

916-567-0606

https://www.thecheesecakefactory.com/