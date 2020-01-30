STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a Stockton hit-and-run in early December that left one victim with major injuries.

The California Highway Patrol Stockton said the collision happened at around 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 8 along Waterloo Road near Filbert Street.

CHP described the vehicle, which was captured in surveillance footage, as a white two-door and said it should have front-end damage, possibly to the bumper, windshield and hood.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or its owner is asked to contact Officer butler at 209-938-4800.