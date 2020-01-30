WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in finding a missing West Sacramento man considered at-risk.

West Sacramento police say 65-year-old Mohammad Akbar Mohammadalam was last seen on Wednesday afternoon. He’s believed to be driving a silver 2006 Buick Lucerne with the California plate number 5VLU308.

Mohammadalam is considered at-risk due to having been diagnosed with dementia.

The car’s plates were read by cameras in the San Pablo area, but police say they don’t know exactly where Mohammadalam may be going.

Anyone who sees Mohammadalam or his car is asked to contact authorities immediately.