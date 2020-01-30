



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California could soon expand its list of places it won’t pay for travel to in protest of discriminatory laws. A bill introduced Thursday would prohibit employees from using Trump-owned lodgings for state-funded business.

Since 2017, California has prohibited state-funded or state-sponsored travel to states with laws that discriminate based on sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression, but a bill known as AB 2020 took restrictions a step further Thursday by prohibiting a state agency from doing business with any lodging owned by a current or former president of the United States.

With a few exceptions, California has banned state-funded and state-sponsored travel to these 11 states: Alabama, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas.

In a tit-for-tat move, Oklahoma’s Republican governor, Kevin Stitt, issued an executive order last week that prohibits state employees from “all non-essential travel” to California, with exceptions for Department of Commerce employees traveling for business recruiting.

Oklahoma passed a law that critics said allows adoption and foster agencies to deny children be placed with same-sex parents based on religious or moral grounds.