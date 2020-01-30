ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A felon who was driving on a suspended license was arrested in Roseville was arrested thanks to a vigilant homeowner and observant deputy.

The incident happened last Friday. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw a car run the stop sign at PFE Road and Billy Mitchell Boulevard.

Now following the car, the deputy noticed that the car’s registration had been expired for more than year.

Eventually, the car parked in front of a home along Sword Dancer Drive. The driver, 32-year-old Sacramento resident Steven Hibbs, got out and started banging on the front door of the home. He also was seen looking through the windows of the home.

Hibbs eventually got back in the car and took off. That’s when the deputy pulled him over.

A search of the car uncovered shotgun shells in the side door pockets and a shotgun in the trunk, deputies say. However, a passenger in the car claimed the shotgun was his.

Hibbs was arrested and is now facing charges of being a felon in possession of ammunition and driving on a suspended license.

Deputies say, coincidentally, the homeowner who had their door banged on by Hibbs had called authorities to report the incident.