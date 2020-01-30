MARIPOSA COUNTY (CBS13) — A Mariposa County Sheriff’s Sergeant is recovering after shooting himself in the leg.

The department says during a low-light shooting range training, the Sergeant accidentally shot himself in the calf with his service firearm.

The Sergeant was flown to a hospital in Fresno with a non-life-threatening injury and is expected to be okay. He was treated and released within a few hours, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office say deputies were working one-on-one with range instructors to perform “move and shoot” scenarios in low light, or night time, environments.