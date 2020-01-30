STOCKTON (CBS13) — Jaywalking is a decision that could mean the difference between life and death.

It’s a risk that took the life of a 60-year-old father who died Wednesday night after a driver hit him while jaywalking in Stockton.

It’s a problem that people who live near the West and Hammer Lane corridor say is out of control.

“You are driving and you think no one is in the street and then boom they are there,” said Joyce Abron.

Another woman said, “It’s really surprising when you are driving and someone just decides to walk in the street.”

Police in Stockton say jaywalking is happening more than they would like to see.

Numbers from the department show that just within the past year, there have been seven deadly crashes involving people not using a crosswalk near and around the corridor.

Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department says officers have been talking with neighbors.

“They are just not using the crosswalk,” Silva said. “We see a lot of people that are out here just crossing the street.”

Crosswalks are in place along the long stretch of Hammer and West lanes. The problem is people are blatantly ignoring them for convenience.

Police say the driver in Wednesday’s deadly crash did stop, was not speeding and was not under the influence.

Officers are taking jaywalking seriously and will be citing people who do so. They will also be monitoring the area near Hammer and West Lanes.