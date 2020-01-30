



ROCKLIN (CBS13) — The search is on for a suspect who attempted to burglarize a Rocklin home Thursday morning.

Police received a report of an interrupted residential burglary at 7:05 a.m. The victim said he was asleep when he heard a loud noise and found the suspect entering his computer room.

The suspect ran from the home and drove away after the victim yelled at him. Police say the suspect drove a blue or black Nissan Altima or Maxima.

He is described as a white male adult, about 5’10” with a slender build. The suspect was wearing a grey hoodie and tan pants.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Rocklin Police Department Investigations Unit at 916-625-5400.