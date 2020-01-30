SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A coroner has identified the two victims who died in a crash involving four vehicles on Highway 99 in Galt on Tuesday.

Antonio Mosqueda, 33, and Charley Mosqueda, 20, both of Galt, were confirmed as the victims of the fatal crash, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office said.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the highway, near Twin Cities Road.

The California Highway Patrol said a 43-year-old man driving a 2008 Freight Tractor pulling double trailers failed to slow down for traffic and crashed into a 2007 Chevy Silverado occupied by the victims at approximately 55 miles per hour.

CHP said the force of the crash pushed the Chevy forward into the rear of a utility trailer being hauled by a Volvo Tractor that was driving at 5 miles per hour. The Volvo was also pushed into another utility trailer that was hauled by another Freight Tractor.

Officials said the driver of the 2008 Freight suffered minor injuries. No other people were hurt.