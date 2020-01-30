



EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Phone scams are not a new phenomenon but on Thursday the El Dorado County Sheriff’s office warned their community about two bold and bizarre schemes going around.

A couple of people have reported getting a text message from someone claiming they have been paid to assassinate them. After going into more detail, the scammer tells the victim they can pay a fee to spare their lives.

The sheriff’s office said all of the reported texts came from the same phone number.

In the other scam, a couple said they were each called at the same time by different people who claimed their child had been kidnapped. The scammers both told the parents they needed to pay a ransom to get their child back.

Investigators say each called used information provided by one parent to use against the other.

If you receive any of these messages, law enforcement wants you to call them immediately.