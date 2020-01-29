Crossfit Iron Mile
1143 N. Market Blvd. #1
Sacramento
Beer & Cupcake Pairing
Feb. 13th-17th
Location: Jackrabbit Brewing Co. 1323 Terminal St. West Sacramento
Cost: $24 per pairing
http://www.jackrabbitbrewingcompany.com
FREE PROM BOUTIQUE
APRIL 4th&5th
El Dorado County
***Exact Location to be announced once secured.
FREE
EMPIRE COMICS VAULT
1120 Fulton Ave, Sacramento, CA 95825
(916) 482-8779
FREE MUSEUM DAY
25+ SACRAMENTO AREA MUSEUMS PARTICIPATING
WWW.SACMUSEUMS.ORG
https://www.sacmuseums.org/news-events
Beer and Ballet: Sacramento Ballet’s Choreographic Workshop
January 31-February 16
The Cunningham-Binda Stage, E. Claire Raley Studios for the Performing Arts, 2420 N Street, Sacramento
General Admission, $60
To purchase tickets to Beer and Ballet, visit sacballet.org
Daddy’s House of Ribs
13421 Main Street
Lockeford
209.797.5000
https://www.facebook.com/DaddysHouseofRibs/
Empty Bowls Dinner and Raffle
February 21st, 4:00-8:00
Oak Ridge High School
$20 for adults, $15 for youth. Under 5 is just $5
http://emptybowlsffh.org/
Galentine’s Day at Shangri-la
February 13, 2020 at 6:30pm
Shangri-la Fair Oaks : 7960 Winding Way, Fair Oaks, CA, 95628
$75
Ticket sales close February 6th, at midnight.
http://www.shangrilafairoaks.com
MARI TZIKAS SUAREZ
EIEIART.COM
Asha Urban Baths
2417 27th St.
Sacramento
916-837-3290