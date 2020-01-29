VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A service member just back from a deployment in the Middle East decided to give her daughter a special surprise at school.

Margorie Webster’s daughter Kristen is an eighth grader at Willis Jepson Middle School in Vacaville.

On Monday, Webster returned home from a six-month tour in Qatar. Reuniting with her daughter was at the top of her list – and the school was more than willing to have Webster pay Kristen a special visit during class.

The reunion was all caught on camera.

Watch the video above of the special moment.