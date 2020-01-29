STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are investigating after a scary home invasion robbery targeted an elderly couple in Stockton.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning at a residence along the 700 block of Macduff Avenue.

Stockton police say an 80-year-old man and 79-year-old woman were inside when two suspects somehow got into the home. One of the suspects threatened to shoot the couple if they didn’t give them money, police say.

The couple handed over some property and the suspects took off.

Only a vague description of the suspects has been given.