SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities have arrested an arson suspect after a pair of fires at churches in south Sacramento early Wednesday morning.

The first fire happened at a church along the 3900 block of 14th Avenue just after midnight, the Sacramento Fire Department says. That fire was small and quickly extinguished.

Structure fire on the 4700 Block of 16th Ave. Rpt@ 12:27AM. This was a church fire. It took crews around 30 minutes to extinguish. 1 firefighter was transported for moderate burns. A separate small fire occurred at a different church on the 3900 Block of 14th Ave just before this pic.twitter.com/vodowsdeak — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) January 29, 2020

A little later, firefighters then responded to a fire at another church less than a mile away along the 4700 block of 16th Avenue.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to extinguish this second fire, firefighters say. Further, one firefighter suffered moderate burns in this incident.

Arson investigators later made an arrest in connection to both incidents.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this point.