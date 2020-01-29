SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities have arrested an arson suspect after a pair of fires at churches in south Sacramento early Wednesday morning.

The first fire happened at the Missionary Baptist Church along the 3900 block of 14th Avenue just after midnight, the Sacramento Fire Department says. That fire was small and quickly extinguished.

Structure fire on the 4700 Block of 16th Ave. Rpt@ 12:27AM. This was a church fire. It took crews around 30 minutes to extinguish. 1 firefighter was transported for moderate burns. A separate small fire occurred at a different church on the 3900 Block of 14th Ave just before this pic.twitter.com/vodowsdeak — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) January 29, 2020

However, firefighters say the building’s fire suppression system did cause severe water damage to the church.

A little later, firefighters then responded to a fire at another church less than a mile away along the 4700 block of 16th Avenue.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to extinguish this second fire, firefighters say. Further, one firefighter suffered moderate burns in this incident.

Witnesses reported seeing a man running away from the scene when firefighters showed up.

A little while later, arson investigators were able to arrest a suspect allegedly connected to both incidents.

The suspect has been identified as 61-year-old Weun Luang Lee. He is facing two counts of arson, and authorities note that other charges are pending.