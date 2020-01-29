MODESTO (CBS13) – Two people have been arrested in connection with the 2018 shooting of a Modesto partygoer who was left paralyzed.

On Halloween night, 2018 around 11:15 p.m., sheriff’s deputies in Stanislaus County received word that someone had been shot multiple times in the 4400 block of Coffee Road. Responding deputies arrived at the scene of a large party and found the victim with several gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to a Modesto Fire Department statement. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries for which they were treated but were left paralyzed.

The suspects reportedly ran into surrounding orchards and hid, and due to the fact detectives could only get limited information, the suspects could not be found. That changed earlier this month when Modesto Police Department homicide detectives obtained important information about the case, including the suspects’ identities.

On Tuesday, arrested suspects 20-year-old Norvale Howard of Modesto and 19-year-old David Nelson-Castillo, also of Modesto, for attempted murder and other serious charges. They are both believed to be part of the same gang.

Anyone who has more information about the shooting asked to contact Detective Josh Grant at grantj@modestopd.com or 209-342-9104 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.