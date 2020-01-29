



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Organizers have decided to postpone the Sacramento Lunar New Year celebration at Hiram Johnson High School due to coronavirus concerns.

The celebration was planned for Feb. 8 but has been postponed indefinitely because of coronavirus concerns, according to the Chinese New Year Culture Association president.

Another Lunar New Year event in Elk Grove was canceled earlier this week for similar reasons. Organizers there said while the risk of coronavirus in Northern California is low, they canceled their event “out of an abundance of caution.

While there are several cases of coronavirus in the U.S., no cases of this novel coronavirus have started here in the states, alleviating a little bit of concern for people. But what is just as serious – if not more – is the flu.’

The California Department of Public Health reports the number of flu deaths has doubled in our state since the start of the year. The latest numbers show 149 deaths since September and the number of people being hospitalized for it is higher than normal.