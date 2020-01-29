Menu
Question of the Day Pt. 2
Tina wants to know, what your favorite salad dressing is?
2 hours ago
Elk Grove Star Student
Sabrina Silva is with the 2nd Star Student from Valley High School in Elk Grove. This Star Student has painted murals & already has job opportunities lining up her front door!!
2 hours ago
Floral Workshop
Dina Kupfer is live at Shangri-la Fair Oaks as they prepare to host a Galentine's Day Floral Workshop, bringing women of our community together for a night of blooms, bubbles, & bites!
2 hours ago
Asha Urban Baths
Asha Bath House is a center for healing & rejuvenation that just introduced a new salt lounge Ashley Williams is live to check it out!
2 hours ago
Doing Good: Empty Bowls Foothills
Oak Ridge High School cafeteria is hosting a community event where you can buy a bowl of soup served in a hand decorated bowl to raise funds in the fight against food insecurity. Lori Wallace is live with more on the event!
2 hours ago
Wednesday's Show Info (1/29/20)
Tuesday's Show Info (1/28/20)
Monday's Show Info (1/27/20)
Saturday's Show Info (1/25/20)
Friday's Show Info (1/24/20)
NFL Hall Of Famer Chris Doleman Dies At 58
January 29, 2020 at 7:15 am
49ers