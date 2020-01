STOCKTON (CBS13) — A pedestrian died in Stockton Wednesday evening in the area of West Lane and Pyrenees Avenue.

Stockton police say a vehicle struck the person around 7:15 p.m. The pedestrian, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.