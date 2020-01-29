LINDA (CBS13) – The latest on a suspect barricaded inside an apartment in Yuba County:

12:39 p.m.

The suspect has been taken into custody, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies took the suspect into custody a little after noon on Wednesday.

Residents will soon be allowed to return to their homes, the sheriff’s office says.

11:20 a.m.

Deputies in Yuba County are dealing with a subject who barricaded themselves in a Linda-area apartment after a chase in Linda on Wednesday.

The chase ended along the 5900 block of Lowe Avenue.

According to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, the incident started as a search for a carjacking suspect out of Sutter County. Due to the suspect using a firearm during the carjacking, authorities consider the person as possibly armed and dangerous.

No other information about the suspect has been released at this point.

Deputies are urging people to stay out of the area until the incident is resolved.