



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect that’s wanted for burglary and indecent exposure.

They released a photo of the suspect on Wednesday, days after the reported incident. The victim told CBS13 this is the first time she’s seen a clear picture of the man and she’s still terrified.

“I don’t think that I will be able to sleep for a long time. My whole body is in a post-traumatic state,” she said, not wanting to be identified because the suspect hasn’t been caught.

Sacramento police received a report of a prowler in the 4800 block of U Street early Sunday morning. Detectives say the victim reported hearing a sound outside her home, then a male entered the residence and exposed himself.

“He suddenly appeared right in front of my bedroom doorway,” the victim said. “I saw his face in the window at the foot of my bed with a shirt wrapped around his face.”

The suspect ran from the scene when officers arrived. He was last seen running northbound from the 4800 block of U Street.

Police said after the suspect got away, they found the suspect’s clothes and a jacket in the alley. They also found several pairs of women’s underwear in the jacket.

The suspect is described as a male, Hispanic, in his 30’s, 5’8 to 5’10. He is described as having almond-shaped eyes, a smooth face, short dark hair and spoke English with a thick Spanish accent. The suspect was wearing a gray shirt around his neck, black women’s underwear, dark pants, and no shoes.

Neighbors are so concerned they’re planning a neighborhood meeting with police and city leaders Thursday night at the Coloma Community Center at 5:30.

“We have locks now. My daughter and I are very aware and we have been telling everyone about it so that everyone knows what’s happening,” said Carol Hess.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).