



— The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, has nothing to do with Corona beer, but some people seem to think it does.

As the outbreak spread last week, searches for “corona beer virus,” “beer virus,” and “beer coronavirus” increased substantially worldwide, according to Google Trends.

Searches for “corona beer virus” jumped 2,300 percent globally from January 18 to January 26, Business Insider reported. Searches for “beer virus” jumped 744 percent and searches for “beer coronavirus” jumped 3,233 percent.

'Corona beer virus' searches suddenly spike on Google after deadly coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/2J0qgMqsRA — indy100 (@indy100) January 26, 2020

But there is no connection between the alcoholic beverage from Mexico and the virus that has so far killed 132 people and infected 6,000.

The name coronavirus originates from crown-like spikes that can be seen protruding from the virus under a microscope. In Spanish, corona means crown.

Despite the confusion, the stock price of Corona’s parent company, Constellation Brands, has held steady since its peak of $193.59 on Jan. 9.

Corona Beer's parent company stock has not declined in response to Corona Virus. pic.twitter.com/F7slJJTYm7 — Joonas Tuhkuri (@joonastuhkuri) January 28, 2020

The first reported case of the deadly coronavirus was Dec. 8 in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. The virus has spread to at least 17 other countries, including five confirmed cases in the United States.