



FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – January isn’t over yet, but some places in Northern California look like they will be getting a little taste of spring in the coming days.

A drying trend will be falling over the region into the weekend, forecasters say.

Unseasonably mild temperatures are expected thanks to string ridging building across Northern California, according to the National Weather Service. This means some places may see highs on Thursday and Friday as much as 10-15 degrees above average for the tail end of January.

Dry weather likely to continue into early February. #cawx pic.twitter.com/InZWHU0ElS — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 28, 2020

Fairfield’s high on Thursday could hit 70 degrees – with most other Central Valley cities also hitting notes in the mid to high 60s.

Note, as of Wednesday, the official start of spring is still 50 days away.

This winter has been drier than average. National Weather Service forecasters believe dry weather will continue at least into early February.