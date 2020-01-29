SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The man accused of being the NorCal rapist pled not guilty to 46 felony charges in court on Wednesday.

Roy Waller faces life in prison for a series of assaults that happened between 1991 and 2006. Judge Burger-Plavan ruled on Wednesday that there was enough evidence presenting in the preliminary hearing to proceed with a trial.

Waller’s accusers say he broke into homes late at night or forced victims to withdraw money from ATMs. They say he bound his victims and assaulted them repeatedly.

Authorities used DNA and genealogy websites to identify suspected rapist Waller, who was arrested in September at the University of California in Berkeley, where he worked for 25 years as a safety specialist in the office of environment, health and safety.

The first complaint against Waller involved two victims in Sacramento County in 2006.

Waller is due back in court for another hearing on Feb. 13.