CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Authorities say no one was hurt after a U-Haul crashed into a Citrus Heights garage.
The incident happened just before 7 p.m. along the 6200 block of Van Maren Lane.
#AllHazardAllRisk and #FullService! #MetroFire responded to a “vehicle into residential structure” this evening in Citrus Heights, where a U-haul went through an unsuspecting garage. Once determined to be a non-injury incident, #Rescue21, a Type 1 Heavy Rescue, responded and shored up the the residence keeping it stable and preventing further damage until permanent repairs can be made. As #California’s 7th largest fire agency we have the tools and specialized personnel to respond to more than just fires and medical aids. #SpecialOperations #WeAreMetroFire
Crews from Sacramento Metro Fire responded. No injuries were reported, but crews had to shore up the home to prevent further damage.
Exactly what led up to the U-Haul crashing is unclear.