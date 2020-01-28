



TWIN RIVERS (CBS13) — A Sacramento school district will not close up to 10 schools after months of community protests.

The Twin Rivers Unified Schools District Board voted “no” on their own plan Tuesday night.

Parents, teachers and students in the district are celebrating the big decision. They erupted in cheers when the vote was announced.

The district considered closing schools due to financial issues, but a community strongly against this stood up and made their voices heard.

District leaders said low student enrollment is behind the financial woes. For months, teachers warned against closing schools and how that could cause overcrowding. Many pointed out this decision would impact students of color who make up a lot of the district. They also said it would cause a lot of distress for special needs students who would not be comfortable changing schools.

“We were really worried they would vote to close us. But luckily the board heard us. They came behind us and they supported us and we’re so proud of them,” said Michelle Dice-Hodgdon, a teacher.

Although board members voted against closing schools, they did vote to consolidate several schools, also for financial issues. This means some schools will offer fewer and different grade levels, but won’t completely close, according to the head of the teachers union.