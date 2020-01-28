Bird and Bug Bonanza

Saturday, February 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Roseville Utility Exploration Center, 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville

COST-FREE

http://www.roseville.ca.us/familyfun

Babaste

https://www.babaste.com/

Follow BABASTE on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Chimulita Food Truck

Tuesday through Saturday 11AM-7PM.

Outside Chuck E. Cheese, 6436 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, CA 95207

chimulita.com

Saturday Pop-Ups – Tomato Alley Collective

Every Second Saturday (2-6pm for February but varies changes dependant on time of year)

Tomato Alley Collective Courtyard – 2014 28th Street, Sacramento, CA 95818

Free, open to all ages

TomatoAlleyCollective.com

IG/FB @tomatoalleycollective

Taco Bell Cantina

900 K St.

Sacramento

GIG CAR SHARE APP

FREE TO DOWNLOAD ON iPhone and Android

WWW.GIGCARSHARE.COM