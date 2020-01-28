



ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — An Orangevale man was arrested on several charges including robbery and grand theft of a dog on Tuesday, Roseville police said.

Police say detectives were following up on a residential burglary suspect around 8 a.m. Tuesday and tracked the suspect, Sergey Artemenko, to a home on the 8700 block of Pershing Drive. When the detectives arrived at the home they quickly took the suspect into custody.

While executing a search warrant of the suspect’s home, detectives located a suspicious device that resembled an explosive and numerous pieces of suspected stolen property. The Sacramento County Explosive Ordnance Device Team responded to the scene and ultimately deemed the device safe.

READ: 2 Arrested After Chase, Crash Following Prostitution Sting In Roseville

A nearby school, Orangevale Open, was placed on lockdown for approximately 10 minutes due to the police activities, San Juan Unified School District said.

Police also found a stolen dog, Mona, in the home. The dog was returned safely to its owner.

Artemenko was booked into the South Placer Jail on robbery and theft of a dog charges. He is being held on $190,000 bail. Detectives also linked him to a vehicle burglary, identity theft, and being a felon in possession of ammunition. Those charges will be sent to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office for review.