Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top permanent makeup spots around Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for permanent makeup.

1. Dreamscape Brows

First on the list is Dreamscape Brows. Located at 3422 W. Hammer Lane, Unit J in Creekside – Wagner, the permanent makeup spot is the highest-rated permanent makeup spot in Stockton, boasting five stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp.

2. Her Brows By Ludda

Next up is Her Brows By Ludda, situated at 37 W. Yokuts Ave., Studio 2. With five stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, the permanent makeup, eyebrow service and tattoo removal service spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Fawn Yee Permanent Cosmetics

Swain Oaks’s Fawn Yee Permanent Cosmetics, located at 6231 Pacific Ave., Suite 3, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the permanent makeup, waxing and skin care spot 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews.

