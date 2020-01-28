



STOCKTON CBS13) — A youth soccer team in Stockton has new equipment thanks to Sacramento Republic FC.

Thieves have repeatedly targeted the youth soccer club Select FC’s storage unit in Stockton. Last week, someone broke into the storage and then set it on fire.

On Tuesday, Sacramento Republic FC and Stockton Mayor Michael Tubb’s office teamed up to replace the team’s storage container and give them new equipment.

“We believe in creating some places for kids to play,” Ben Gumpert, President and COO of Sac Republic FC, said. “So that they can do exactly what they should be doing, being out here on a beautiful day, working hard.”

Sac Republic also hosted a mini-camp with pro players for the team.