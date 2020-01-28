MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a man died following a house fire in Modesto on Tuesday morning.

The scene is along the 1300 block of Mt. Vernon Drive.

Firefighters say they found a man in a home that was on fire. That man was taken to the hospital, but Modesto police say he later died from his injuries.

Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.

No information about the man, including his name or age, has been released at this point.

First responders remain at the scene on Mt. Vernon Drive for the investigation. Expect traffic delays in the area for the time being.