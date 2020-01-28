MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — A “Mighty Ducks” star was arrested in Marysville over the weekend for residential burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance, police said.

Marysville police say 40-year-old Shaun Weiss was arrested just before 7 a.m. on Sunday after he was found inside another person’s vehicle in their garage.

Officers were called to the 600 block of 11th Street that morning by a homeowner who said an unknown male was inside his garage. They found Weiss had forced his way into the homeowner’s vehicle by shattering a window.

According to police, Weiss appeared to be under the influence of meth. He also reportedly told police this was not his residence and the vehicle did not belong to him.

Weiss was booked into the Yuba County Jail for being under the influence of meth and residential burglary. He is being held on $52,000 bail.

Officers confirmed Weiss played Goldberg in the “Mighty Ducks” franchise and had roles in several other television shows and movies including “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” and “Freaks and Geeks.”