GALT (CBS13) – At least two people are dead after a crash involving multiple vehicles on Highway 99 near Galt on Tuesday morning.
The crash happened on the northbound side of the freeway, near Twin Cities Road.
Galt – Double fatal collision inv. 3 big rigs and 1 pickup – NB 99 at Ayers between Simmerhorn and Twin Cities. Lanes blocked. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/tw7CX9NxBY
— Tina & Courtney (@GoodDayTraffic) January 28, 2020
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least three big rigs and a pickup truck were involved.
California Highway Patrol confirms that two people have died in the crash.
#TrafficAlert Sacramento County: All northbound SR-99 lanes are blocked just south of Twin Cities Road due to a multi-vehicle collision. No ETO.
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 28, 2020
All lanes on northbound Highway 99 are blocked in the area due to the crash. No estimated time of reopening has been given; drivers should expect severe traffic delays.
More information to come.