GALT (CBS13) – At least two people are dead after a crash involving multiple vehicles on Highway 99 near Galt on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on the northbound side of the freeway, near Twin Cities Road.

Galt – Double fatal collision inv. 3 big rigs and 1 pickup – NB 99 at Ayers between Simmerhorn and Twin Cities. Lanes blocked. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/tw7CX9NxBY — Tina & Courtney (@GoodDayTraffic) January 28, 2020

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least three big rigs and a pickup truck were involved.

California Highway Patrol confirms that two people have died in the crash.

#TrafficAlert Sacramento County: All northbound SR-99 lanes are blocked just south of Twin Cities Road due to a multi-vehicle collision. No ETO. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 28, 2020

All lanes on northbound Highway 99 are blocked in the area due to the crash. No estimated time of reopening has been given; drivers should expect severe traffic delays.

More information to come.