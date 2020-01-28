Filed Under:Galt News, Highway 99

GALT (CBS13) – At least two people are dead after a crash involving multiple vehicles on Highway 99 near Galt on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on the northbound side of the freeway, near Twin Cities Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least three big rigs and a pickup truck were involved.

California Highway Patrol confirms that two people have died in the crash.

All lanes on northbound Highway 99 are blocked in the area due to the crash. No estimated time of reopening has been given; drivers should expect severe traffic delays.

More information to come.