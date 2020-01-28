



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Dusty Baker, one of the most decorated Sacramentans, has reportedly been hired as the new manager of the Houston Astros.

The Astros fired their previous manager, A.J. Hinch, in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal that has engulfed the MLB this past offseason.

Baker, a Sacramento native, has had a long managing career in the MLB. He previously managed the San Francisco Giants from 1993-2002, the Chicago Cubs from 2003-2006, the Cincinnati Reds from 2008-2013 and the Washington Nationals from 2016-2017.

He is a three-time National League Manager of the Year winner. Baker has led each of his teams to the postseason, but he only appeared in one World Series and lost (2002 with the Giants).

A Del Campo High School graduate, Baker has been inducted in several hall of fames in recent years: the Sacramento Sports Hall of Fame, the Marine Corps Sports Hall of Fame, the California Black Sports Hall of Fame, the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame and the California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame.