Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bars in Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

Stockton-area shoppers tend to spend more in January at bars and lounges than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customers. Total affected businesses at Stockton-area bars and lounges grew to 1 for the metro area in January of last year, 0% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Thai Me Up

PHOTO: STEPH AND JOSH B./YELP

First on the list is Thai Me Up. Located at 2125 Pacific Ave. in the University, the bar and Thai spot is the highest-rated bar in Stockton, boasting four stars out of 425 reviews on Yelp.

2. Ave On The Mile

Photo: david c./Yelp

Next up is the University’s AVE on the Mile, situated at 2333 Pacific Ave. With four stars out of 299 reviews on Yelp, the bar and New American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Deliberation Room

photo: denise p./yelp

Downtown’s Deliberation Room, located at 19 N. California St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and pool hall, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 95 reviews.

4. Westlane Restaurant & Bar

Photo: jessalyn p./Yelp

Finally, Westlane Restaurant & Bar, a bar and traditional American spot in Tam O’Shanter, is another go-to, with four stars out of 13 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6111 N. W Lane to see for yourself.

