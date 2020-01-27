WOODLAND (CBS13) – Woodland High School was placed on lockdown as a precaution Monday on reports of a social media post involving a gun.

Police haven’t revealed the wording of the post. Officers contacted two students in order to track down the origins of the post and have verified that there is no current threat, according to a Woodland Police Department statement.

Although Woodland High students will be released on schedule, students and parents may notice an increased police presence around Woodland High.

School resource officers continue to investigate the incident.