SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person is recovering in the hospital after they were shot Sunday night.

Around 10:45 p.m., police received a call that someone had been shot at a parking lot in the 7800 block of La Riviera Drive. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a Sacramento Pollice Department spokesperson.

Police say they are investigating what led up to the shooting and who pulled the trigger.