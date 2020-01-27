SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Three men have been arrested in connection with the New Year’s Eve shooting that killed one person and injured another at a Sacramento hotel.

Just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1, the sheriff’s department received reports of a man shot in the 2600 block of Auburn Boulevard. The 23-year-old victim had been shot several times in the upper-body, deputies soon discovered. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. A second victim was also shot, but their injuries were non-life threatening.

Homicide detectives found evidence pointing to 22-year-old Robert Massingale, 23-year-old Alizey Whitfield, and 25-year-old Darquan Jackson, as the shooters. Detectives say the two victims were attending a party at the hotel, and while in the parking lot, were approached by the suspects and shot.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at http://www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).