MANTECA (CBS13) – Police are looking for a vehicle wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting on Sunday in Manteca.

On January 26 around 4:48 p.m., Manteca police received word that at a drive-by shooting had happened in the 500 block of Gold Steet. When they arrived, police found a person shot in the back and the arm. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a Manteca Police Department statement.

Police were given a description of the suspect’s vehicle, which is an early 2000’s black Lexus GS430 or similar. A description of the suspects has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the non-emergency Manteca Police Department non-emergency line at (209) 456-8101.