



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two rock and roll powerhouses, Sammy Hagar & The Circle and Whitesnake, have announced a 2020 U.S. summer tour together and will be making a stop in the Sacramento area.

The show is scheduled for Friday, September 18 at Toyota Amphitheater in Wheatland and will also feature the band Night Ranger.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 31 at 10 a.m. local time. Click here to buy tickets.

The 30-city tour kicks off on July 9 in Florida and includes two other California stops in Mountain View and Chula Vista. For a full list of concert dates and locations, click here.