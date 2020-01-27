Comments
Entertainment Tonight
Weekdays
6:30pm
On CBS13
UNDER THE JELLO MOLD
The Sofia Tsakopoulos Center for the Arts
2700 Capitol Avenue
Sacramento
February 9th
7pm
$30
(916) 443-5300
http://www.UnderTheJelloMold.com
Sweet Charlie’s Ice Cream
8132 Delta Shore Cir S #100 Sacramento CA 95832
Mini $6.50
Reg $8.50
http://www.Sweetcharlies.com
Folsom High Drones
http://www.fcusd.org/fhs Twitter: @folsom_high
Christa Ginsberg – Keto Cravings, Owner
http://www.ketocravings.com
Grand Opening Terra Cottage
February 1st at 11am
722 Sutter Street
Free
http://www.terracottageshop.com
THAI The House of Authentic Ingredients
4701 H St.
Sacramento
916.942.9008
http://thaiatsac.com/