



RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Despite California’s progressive laws on marijuana use and cultivation, Rancho Cordova police want to remind the public that there are limits to how much each person can grow at home.

On Monday, Rancho Cordova police served a warrant at a home believed to house a marijuana grow. Inside the home, police say they found 118 live marijuana plants and 20 pounds of marijuana. It was all destroyed, according to a police department statement.

Officers also found $13,000 of cash inside the home.

Neil Andrade, 33, of Rancho Cordova was arrested on suspicion of charges relating to illegal marijuana cultivation and sales.

Rancho Cordova municipal code says as many as six plants can be grown per residence.

Residents who suspect marijuana is being grown illegally can contact RCPD’s Problem-Oriented Policing Unit at 916.875.9600 or submit a tip online at RanchoCordovaPD.com.