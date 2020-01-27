



STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Sacramento County man is accused of driving drunk twice in the same day.

CHP officers arrested 53-year-old Sanjeev Grover for DUI twice on Sunday. First in Solano County, then again in Sacramento County hours later.

Grover’s first arrest happened in Solano County where CHP officers arrested him for DUI around 3 in the morning on Sunday. He was later arrested a second time for DUI near Greenback Lane and Interstate 80 around 2:30 in the afternoon Sunday in Sacramento County.

According to CHP officials, after being released from the Solano County Jail, Grover picked up his car from a tow yard and on his way home, picked up more alcohol and got behind the wheel again.

CBS13 went to Grover’s Antelope home to hear his side of what happened but a relative told us he wasn’t home and wasn’t available to talk.

We went digging for answers from a local attorney to find out how a man can be arrested for DUI twice in the same day in two different counties. Attorney Mark Reichel says it is rather uncommon but can happen.

“If you’ve been arrested and you can either post bail, or you’re qualified for your own recognizance, which is really the normal situation, you are usually out of there about five, six hours,” Reichel said.