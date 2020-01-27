LINCOLN (CBS13) – A vehicle stop in Lincoln led police to the discovery of a stolen car and drug paraphernalia.

Just after midnight on Monday, a Lincoln police officer pulled over the driver, 20-year-old Nicholaus Riggins, of Roseville, for a vehicle code violation. During the stop, the officer determined the car Riggins was driving was stolen but had not yet been reported stolen to police.

In Riggins’ possession, the officer allegedly found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was booked into jail on charges related to drugs, possession of a stolen vehicle, and two outstanding warrants.

Also in the car was 31-year-old Christopher Riggins of Wheatland. Police say he had heroin, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released.