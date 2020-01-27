LATHROP (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a threat made on social media over the weekend against a school in Lathrop.

Late Sunday night, an anonymous threat was made on the social media site for the Mossdale Parent/Teacher Association Instagram account against a school in Lathrop, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Lathrop Police Services and the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office are conducting an investigation into the threats.

That school was later identified as Mossdale Elementary.

“School threats are taken very seriously. We are taking extra precautions to maintain the safety and security of the students. This is an active investigation and we will provide updates when we have more information,” the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the source of the threats is asked to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office a (209) 486-4400.