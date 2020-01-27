



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A larger than life show is coming to the Golden 1 Center this summer.

The Jurassic World Live Tour will be debuting in Sacramento from June 25-28. The show features fan-favorites from the iconic movie including Velociraptor Blue and a more than 40-foot long Tyrannosaurus Rex. More than 20 animatronic dinosaurs will stomp on the arena floors for a family-friendly show.

Tickets for the show that was “65 million years in the making” go on sale on February 4 at Golden1Cetner.com. You can also sign up to become a preferred guest at JurassicWorldLiveTour.com to get an advance pre-sale code and purchase tickets starting on Tuesday.

Tickets start at $20 each.

The shows are at the following times:

Thursday, June 25 – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, June 26 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 27 – 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 28 – 1:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m.