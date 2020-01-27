Menu
Amanda Gray Music Pt. 2
Amanda Gray Music has another performance for us!
13 hours ago
Perfect Wedding Guide Bridal Show
The Perfect Wedding Guide Bridal Show is taking place in Sacramento, where hundreds of vendors will be coming out to showcase the newest gadgets/services that make weddings much easier to plan. Sabrina Silva is checking it out!
13 hours ago
Big Game Wings
The biggest game is football is just ONE WEEK away! Don't wait until the last minute to figure out what you will be providing for your guests. Look no further Buck & Sadie's has some of the best wings in town!
13 hours ago
Chocolate Salon Sacramento
Thousands of chocolate-loving visitors check out the Chocolate Salon as they celebrate thier annual introduction and presentation of the world of premium, artisan chocolate and confections, as well as other culinary creators, in the Sacramento area.
13 hours ago
Amanda Gray Music
Amanda Gray is a SAMMIES award winning singer/songwriter born and raised in the small agricultural community of Yuba City (She is up for another one!) and she is back in studio to perform for us!
14 hours ago
Latest
Saturday's Show Info (1/25/20)
Friday's Show Info (1/24/20)
Thursday's Show Info (1/23/20)
Tuesday's Show Info (1/22/20)
Monday's Show Info (1/20/20)
