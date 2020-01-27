SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Another body has been found along the American River bike trail, less than 24 hours after the first one was discovered.

The deceased body of a woman was found around 2:10 a.m. near Highway 160, say police. Investigators were on the scene of the discovery Monday morning, piecing together evidence, according to a Sacramento PD statement. They have not said if the woman died of natural causes or if foul play was involved.

A body was found near the trail on Sunday around 3 p.m. Police said that in that case, there were no signs of foul play.

Police have not released the identities of either of the bodies.