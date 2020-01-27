



— Alex Holden, a 25-year-old man who went missing in Sacramento on New Year’s Eve, has been found dead, according to his family.

CBS-affiliate KOLR confirmed the news through conversations with Holden’s father, Greene County Judge Calvin Holden, and his sister. Holden’s father also confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Police on Monday said they believe the body of a man found in the American River Parkway Sunday afternoon was Holden, although the county coroner’s office has not officially confirmed that it’s him.

READ: Parents Of Alex Holden Offer $10K Reward For Info About His Whereabouts

“There are no signs of foul play, therefore the coroner is prime on the investigation. As with any death investigation, the coroner is the one who releases identity information,” according to a Sacramento Police Department statement Sunday.

Sacramento police said Holden was last seen in the morning of December 31, 2019, wearing a tan pullover jacket in the city’s downtown area. Police and the Holden family had been working together for weeks investigating leads — even offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

“We have run down all the leads that have been given,” Calvin Holden said.

The Holdens said it wasn’t like Alex to disappear without telling anyone.

On Monday, Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted out condolences to Holden’s family. He wrote: “So sorry for the loss of this vibrant young man. Deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Many of us have children the same age. Every day with them is a gift.”

Holden was the nephew of former Missouri Gov. Bob Holden. He had been working in management at Amazon for about two years.