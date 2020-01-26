YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — The body of a deceased infant was discovered in Woodland in March 2007, and authorities announced on Sunday that an arrest has been made.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release on Sunday the arrest and charging of a suspect in connection with the 2007 cold case and the suspected homicides of four other infants under 6 months old.

Authorities said the body of the infant discovered in March 2007 was located by a fisherman in a waterway just east of Woodland. Deputies said they will release the name of the suspect and additional information in a press conference at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, on the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office campus.

The sheriff’s office said representatives with the Department of Justice and FBI will be present.

No further information has been released.